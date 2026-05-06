*Thank you Austen Powers.

REPEAT: This week only: annual subscriptions are only $30, down from $40. That’s $2.50 a month. Buy one here .

I’ve posted several “articles” about Sweater Meat in ads. Time again to curate! Rib Balloons. Calcium Cannons. Chesticles. Magumbos (thank you Krusty The Clown). They’re all here.

OK, to the notable boobie ads.

1. 28th Graphic Arts Biennial (Slovenia)

Billboard erected in the capital city of Ljubljana in 2009. Well, "bi" means "having two," right? And, it certainly is a graphic image. And you art directors/designers gotta love that the logo (lower right) is smaller than the nipples.

To ogle 12 more ta-tas in 11 more ads selling everything from highlighters to Tabasco sauce to PlayStations, buy a subscription.

Related: Salma Hayek sells the TITS out of Campari.