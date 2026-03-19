But first: ***A free*** creative lesson from a classically-trained Creative (me).

Back in the late 1990s, A&W Root Beer ran a “Thick-Headed” campaign promoting its delicious thick-headedness. There were 4-5 spots, but this was the funniest with one of the funniest lines I’ve ever heard:

“THREE HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR A MASSAGE?!? I DON’T REMEMBER A MASSAGE!”

I don’t know the actor’s name, but he’s made many funny ads.

MY POINT, young creatives: THIS is what a BIG IDEA looks like. And look how simple it was—Thick-Heads selling Thick Head. This is how every one of you should be thinking because this is how you help a brand succeed, help a brand be remembered, help a brand save money, even. So stop thinking of “clever” puny one-off ads that go NOWHERE. Ad agency: Foote Cone & Belding, Chicago.

You really don’t deserve any of my free advice so maybe consider buying a $3.33/month sub to get more valuable hard-earned creative tips. Or stop getting my emails.

OK. To this month’s notable ads.

Buy or bye, please.