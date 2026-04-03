Happy “dead” Messiah Day. Buy a sub, please. This is yet another valuable creative process lesson. Or you can not buy a sub and stay a vastly inferior creative.

Brand: Smart Car. Benefit: Small.

OUTSIDE THE BOX. You are stopped, engaged, and intrigued by “boring” product shot billboards because they’re visually selling the benefit. Right billboard won a Cannes Lion. Ad agency: Contrapunto BBDO, Madrid.

See this week’s example of non-box thinking below.

3 Fucking 33 a Month.