Best Billboard Of The Week.
A reminder that you can "think outside the box" with the Creative.
Happy “dead” Messiah Day. Buy a sub, please. This is yet another valuable creative process lesson. Or you can not buy a sub and stay a vastly inferior creative.
Brand: Smart Car. Benefit: Small.
OUTSIDE THE BOX. You are stopped, engaged, and intrigued by “boring” product shot billboards because they’re visually selling the benefit. Right billboard won a Cannes Lion. Ad agency: Contrapunto BBDO, Madrid.
See this week’s example of non-box thinking below.
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