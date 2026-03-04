Happy Hump Fucking Day to all, even if all ya got is a pillow.

Back in 2005 when I started blogging, at least once a week, I’d find a good ad. A damn good ad.

Today?

This, is a damn good campaign, the best campaign I’ve seen in the category—where I’ve seen a few damn good campaigns.

They're cute! And smart as Fuck!

Previous Best Ad Of The Last 20 years. A fucking “pause” button. One of the most perfect print executions every executed. Production cost: NOTHING. Shove you digital CGI trickery up your analog asshole. Ad agency: JWT, London.

