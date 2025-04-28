If it seems like I miss the Hell out the 90s, damn skippy I do. I was 25-35 years younger. I was the only staff copywriter at a small, growing, creative agency, cranking out not-terrible-to-good work on a weekly basis. And I had more hair; flowing, wavy thick Hillbilly hair. (Here’s my Hillbilly bona fides.)

Here’s Part 7 of this ongoing series, which will lead you to Parts 1-6.

Below, I’ve included executions from what many consider the most shocking and influential fashion campaign ever produced. Also, one of my favorite car commercials and my favorite ever bus ad.

