Could 2026—finally— be the re-revolution of Ad Creativity? A violent uprising against AI slop?

Is there a unknown Bill Bernbach III out there holding underground ad vs. ad fight clubs? Where the loser has to cut himself (on the head) and stain his inferior execution? (I’m writing the script, currently.)

Are these hidden gonzo creatives plotting to take down the bloated BIG THREE with a WannaCry cyberattack?

GOD, I hope so.

To the good ads.

