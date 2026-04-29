Bringing these cheeky cat litter ads out from behind the paywall.

“ With 99% Odor Control, Anything Can Become a Litter Box ”.

Cats win. Cats always win. Cats are the reason this idiotic Internet was invented. Above, your designer chair cost £2,000. Your designer Cat literally shits on your overpriced purchase, but! buries it so visitors will still sit on the chic litter-chair, thinking they’re being avant-garde, or something. Might soak through and stain their britches, though.

“Imagine how much shit she could bury in your fancy-ass bag you never use, and you wouldn’t smell it. Shit, she could shit for a month without detection.

Yes even your overpriced luggage could be a cat box. You could take the litter (and your cat) on your foreign trip and sail right through security. I love the logo+”Paris” fashion ad execution. Take off the D of Cat Sand, and it becomes a luxury brand.

Below is one the the most powerful yet beautiful posters I’ve ever seen. Buy a subscription and look on in awe.

Just...Buy a Sub or GTFOH.