NOTE: I’m reposting some articles from my archive from three to four years ago because I haven’t seen any good ads lately and all the “bad” ads are just plain boring: there’s just nothing to say about them except “This ad is boring”.

I’ve been doing this for 35+ years, since before computers, since a Word Doc was a yellow legal pad.

Becoming a good ad copywriter is really not that hard. It’s much easier than becoming a good actual real writer. Here are six things I’ve learned through two centuries:

First Tip: Forget grammar (mostly), just write informally, like how (smart, cool, but not snobby) people talk to each other. As Nigel Bogle (the second “B” in BBH) says, “If you want to speak to everyone, speak to someone”.

Your strategist may say the target audience is “All Millennials”. But if you write an ad to all of them, none of them will feel any connection to your product.

Create your ad(s) targeting One Person. And as David Ogilvy famously said: “The customer is not a moron. She’s your wife”—which is dated and sexist but just replace “wife” with “best friend”. This is a very important insight to remember. Now, notice all the ads today that make you feel like a moron.

Five more Pro Tips below. For Paid Subs only.

Be better for only $3.33 a month.