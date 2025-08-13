Previously: DOES ANYBODY REMEMBER LAUGHTER?

How many ads today TRULY entertain you? Not many. Not many.

The horse is y’all.

I beat a lot of Dead Horses here about ad creativity. Because you young creatives just don’t fucking get it. I get you: You got tight deadlines, and today’s clients are a bunch of gutless pussies who are afraid to do even a slightly out of the box idea.

If you don’t know who Phil is, shame on you, and look up his work.

I haz a big sad about this. Therefore, to help my sad and your lazy asses, I searched far and wide (not geographically) and found five recent (last five years) ads that do entertain, and don’t make me feel like quitting this biz and starting a tree farm in Vermont. Buy a sub to be ENTERTAINED.

