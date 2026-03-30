So popular for years, these new ads (not yet covered by Adweek ans AdAge) in the “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign are, well, they’re fucking stupid. And, they’re by a supposedly very good creative ad agency.

Their mutant zombie is actually scarier than it would be, assembled correctly.

This was the last decent ad from the campaign, for Halloween 2024. “I think we missed a step”. The “zombie” is growling out of his ass. Fifteen seconds, I chuckled, and out. Ad agency: BBDO NYC. Related: The Best Ever Halloween Ad.

See Bad Ads Below.

Buy a Sub, I'm Hungry.