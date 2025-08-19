The New York Times this week has a column: How Do You Spot A “Performative Male”? (reg. required).

“A new masculine archetype has arrived. Social media is obsessing over “performative males”; TikTokers are posting stealth videos of them in the wild. But what is a performative male? He is the opposite of macho — the antithesis of toxic masculinity. His vibe is designed to attract progressive women”.

He carries a tote bag (perhaps with a Labubu attached).

He sips an iced matcha latte .

He reads — or pretends to read — Sally Rooney or Joan Didion .

He wears wired headphones and baggy pants .

He listens to Clairo and wants to tell you about his vinyl collection.

Not listed: he has noodle arms and wears ugly-ass “mandals”. He is an inauthentic lying shithead just trying to score Lib Babe Trim.

Below you will see true men. Maybe not “The Best A Man Can Get”. But 100% fucking honest. Five Testosterone-filled ads that’ll make you performative pussies’ balls shrink.

GET TOUGHER. BUY A SUB.