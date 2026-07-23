HEADLINES.

Blank page. Brief. Key message. Anxiety. Writer’s block. Desperation. Take a walk. Back to blank page. Double anxiety. Page through Communication Arts, Archives, etc. Fuck these good writers. Write/type ‘fuck you’ just to get things moving…

Most of us have been there. For you non-creatives who haven’t been there, you have no fucking idea how bad this feels. You feel like you’ll never write another good headline ever again in the rest of your loser life.

But, eventually, you do (or you quit and start a tree farm or something). Maybe not as good as these, but that’s what keeps you going. Or, makes you start that tree farm.

Learn how to write great headlines

1. LEVI’S (UK)

Caption: Peter Ivan, Plumber, Brooklyn, New York. Nobody but Levi’s could run this ad, with a headline that nails Levi’s branding. D&AD Graphite Pencil, 1991. Ad agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty, London.

2. ALTOIDS (USA)

I hate stupid puns except for when they work perfectly. There were many good headlines in this long-running copy-driven “curiously strong” campaign. This was one of the best. Ad agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago.

3. DURACELL (India)

Exaggeration, stretching the truth, is just fine, if it fits. It’s called “creative license”. Ad agency: O&M, Mumbai.

4. RANGE ROVER (UK & USA)

One of my favorite headlines ever ( CW: Diane Rothschild). Also, read that copy. The first line:

“A massive blizzard can turn a 20-minute ride to the airport into a 20-minute ride to the airport”.

And, the last line. Addresses the expensiveness head-on, perfectly. Ad agency: Grace & Rothschild. 1996.

5. VOLVO (USA)

Back to the 1960s. Such a seemingly innocent headline. But combined with the photo of a “seller” wringing his hands, it’s a hall-of fame headline that sold the fuck out the durability of Volvo. Copywriter: Ed McCabe. Ad agency: Ally & Gargano, NYC.

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