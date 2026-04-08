A Perfect Example Of How Easy It Is To Create Good Beer Ads.
It's freakin' beer. People generally already like your product.
You haven’t seen these ads, which first showed up on Vimeo in 2020 during the Pandemic. They “check all the boxes” (sigh, Fuck you marketers and your asinine industry speak):
They are entertaining.
They are quick.
They make me want to drink the beer.
Stop loitering, free subs. It’s illegal on my Substack. Buy a cheap sub HERE.
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