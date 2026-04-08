You haven’t seen these ads, which first showed up on Vimeo in 2020 during the Pandemic. They “check all the boxes” (sigh, Fuck you marketers and your asinine industry speak):

They are entertaining. They are quick. They make me want to drink the beer.

Stop loitering, free subs. It’s illegal on my Substack. Buy a cheap sub HERE.

BUY or BYE.