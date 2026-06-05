Every Day, I search for—and find—the absolute worst ads; it’s like looking for a needle in a needle-stack.

I rarely search for good ads; it’s like looking for a needle in, not a haystack, but hayfield. But, occasionally, I find one, usually by accident.

$40 = $3.33 a month.

Me every day.

Below are six ads I wish I had written/created—from recently, to the oughts, to the 90s, to the 80s. You may have seen a couple of them, but you have not seen all of them.

The last one is the funniest darkest 15 second ad I’ve ever seen.

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