The Ad World, the World period, was so much more of a fun and interesting place last century.

Evidence: see below.

1. RAP, INC. (Regional Addiction Prevention)

Washington, D.C., 1985. Prior to the arrival of crack, D.C.’s drug of choice was PCP. Mixed with marijuana, it was called Love Boat. Users had a habit of stripping, so people in D.C. called it Buck Naked. Great art work.

2. VOTE REPUBLICAN

1948 Pittsburgh billboard shot by Charles “Teenie” Harris (nickname: “One Shot”). He captured Black Pittsburgh voters for decades. Make no mistake, those are black hands and note the doll the blond girl is holding.

3. PENIS PUMP

Circa early 20th century. The device itself was a cylinder with a mechanical pump attached so that air could be evacuated from within thus encouraging more blood to flow into the penis.

“No man can afford to be indifferent to a demonstrated fact calculated for his own good”.

Man, that is some brilliant dancing around the groin copy there. Read that shit.

4. PILLSBURY

Passive-aggressive insult from the Doughboy. Instead of poking his fat belly, Housewives maybe should have been ripping his head off.

5. HEINEKEN

1951 graphically appealing poster by Frans Mettes.

6. 1970s MEN’S FASHION

Compare the sweater games of 70s White and Black men.

White: “Brad, maybe you should unbutton your sweater. You’re giving ‘stuck up’ vibes”.

Black: “As my sweater indicates, I am electric. Are those Crackers bothering you, sweety? I’ll rap with them for minute”.

“Sorry, I just a working man. I don’t want any trouble”.

Share