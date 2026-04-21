1. STREN

Here, the claim is the news, it should be the headline. Now: how to visually, effectively, unforgettably imagine that line. You don’t even need to see the product. Gonna def leave a mark on Fatty’s fat, maybe even cut. Ad agency: Loeffler Ketchum Mountjoy.

I have most of the 1990s Communications Arts Advertising Annuals. I recently paged through them again. And I started scanning ads.

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