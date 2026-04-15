Back in the halcyon mid-1990s, it was good. The country, NYC, and advertising.

I have a few 1990s Communications Arts Advertising Annuals I recently paged through again. And I started scanning ads.

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The Time 1990s campaign was one of the best news/journalism efforts ever created. So emotional, so timely, and sold the shit out of the magazine.

See more of this campaign below, plus four more excellent ads from the mid-1990s. This will be the first of two articles of superior ad writing from that period. Next article, next week.

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