30 Years Ago, Copywriting was ≈ 30 Times Better.
A curated collection of mid-1990s ads.
Back in the halcyon mid-1990s, it was good. The country, NYC, and advertising.
I have a few 1990s Communications Arts Advertising Annuals I recently paged through again. And I started scanning ads.
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The Time 1990s campaign was one of the best news/journalism efforts ever created. So emotional, so timely, and sold the shit out of the magazine.
See more of this campaign below, plus four more excellent ads from the mid-1990s. This will be the first of two articles of superior ad writing from that period. Next article, next week.
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