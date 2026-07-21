In those 25 years, because I started with a start-up—as the only staff copywriter—I worked approximately a trillion hours. Countless seven-day weeks, even 30- or 31-day (depending on the month) months. So many all-nighters, and occasional 48-hour shifts with zero sleep. I wasn’t just a working copywriter. I fucking lived as copywriter. But I loved it. It took me 25 years to finally get a bit sick of it. I am still mentally ill from the experience.

Being a start-up, we pitched new business constantly. And because of that, I’ve written/concepted…several shit-tons of ads/campaigns. It physically hurts my mind thinking of all the good, bad, and terrible stuff I came up with that I have no copies of, no recollection of. Oh, if only I had all that work, I could now be a successful one-man agency.

During those 25 years, I had a great, very smart Boss/Creative Director/Art Director to work with. Every day was a crash course in Ad Creativity.

To buy a $40/year (that’s $3.33 a month) Sub, click the ugly fucking red button below:

Ugly Fucking Red Button

When you’re writing copy, don’t “write”, talk-write. What The Fuck am I writing (talking) about? Well, that’s an example right there. And Talk-write like a smart cool person If you’re not smart/cool, pretend. And don’t talk to a “target audience”. Picture ONE PERSON from that audience, and talk to them. This applies to everything: Headlines, Video Copy, Website Copy, Etc. For the most part, Fuck Grammar. Except for when it’s time to NOT Fuck Grammar—you know when that is. Don’t “type” your Headlines/Ideas, use a pencil or pen and paper. This WORKS! It gets your head fully into the assignment. ABOVE: The only acceptable way to “type” your ideas. No electronic devices. Be a journalist about the brand/product you’re working on. Learn EVERYTHING about them and the category, read everything you can find, talk (in person, if possible) to several people who work in the category. Bill Bernbach carried a card in his suit pocket that read: “Maybe He’s Right” (just swap out “He’s” with “They’re”). Don’t immediately dismiss input just because you don’t initially agree with it. Even if it’s via a clueless client. Even if you think it’s bollocks: Write. It. Down. A Big Idea just might spawn from it. I’m beating the brittle bones of a long-dead horse, I know, but: think of/look for an unexpected image/photo/illustration that dramatically, interestingly, hilariously visualizes the product’s main benefit. The headline will then write itself. You may not even need one, just the logo. Even if you think a tagline is “a bit much”, PRESENT IT! Credit: The great John Cheney—New Yorker. Thanks to Dennis Waters for the tip. TAGLINES: Well, the Great American Tagline is close to dead, judging by the shit-awful ones out there right now. But, if you get a tagline brief, same tip as headlines: Write (again, don’t type, otherwise you might delete/forget a word/phrase that ends up being key) EVERYTHING down, every word, every stupid thought that comes into your head, even if it has nothing to do with advertising. Don’t edit yourself—ever. Remember, your brain is NOT on your side. It doesn’t want to think this way because it’s hard, it’s unconventional. Related to the above, get a very imprecise inaccurate thesaurus like Roget’s. YES, the book. The physical process of paging actually helps your mind get in the Tagline head. I’m serious. It really does. Once you get your probably useless brief, after you get done typing writing down your shitty first ideas, start thinking “conceptually”. You’re not looking for puns, you’re looking for “campaign-able” ideas, yes, Big Ideas. Like this one. Very few creatives think this way anymore because it’s harder to think this way. They think: “one-offs”. Much easier to do. But it’s better for your brain, and most importantly, better for the client to think Big. Better for their branding, and ultimately, better for their bottom line. Me and T, Copywriting, or looking at Porn, I forget. Lastly, remember who you are: you are an Idea Man/Woman. And ideas are what keep ad agency toilets flushing. You make bank copy sing. You write headlines that make people click links. You make brands sound and look a thousand times smarter than they are. Fuck account execs. Fuck strategists. Fuck Chief Dipshit Officers. You are it.

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